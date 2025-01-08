Denise Coates, the richest woman in the United Kingdom and popularly known as the Queen of Betting, recently had a salary cut of 41 per cent. However, she continues to outpace several top chief executive officers (CEOs) across the Atlantic Ocean.

She is the heir to the Bet365 betting empire.

Coates believed to be Bet365’s joint CEO, earned a total of £158.7 million in compensation in 2024, according to a report by Fortune.com citing Companies House documents.

In 2023, her income was £270 million in salary and dividends.

In the year to March 2024, the UK’s richest businesswoman is believed to have received a salary of £94.7 million and £64 million in dividends from her 58% shareholding in Bet365, according to the report.

Her brother, John Coates, also shared the £110 million dividend.

Coates outpaced several top billionaires, including CEOs such as Tim Cook of Apple, who earned £50.4 million in 2023, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, £27.3 million in 2024.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Coates’ family is worth nearly £8 billion.

In 2020, the billionaire betting boss received a record-breaking compensation worth £466 million as the company revenues rose during the Covid pandemic. The following year, she earned a whopping £300 million payday.

Coates, whose father and brother are the joint chairmen of Stoke City Football Club, has helped expand the family books into a multibillion-pound enterprise over the last two decades.

For the fiscal year 2024, the company reported a revenue of £3.72 billion, up from £3.41 billion a year earlier.

It also reported a £596.3 million pre-tax profit for the year, from a £72.6 million loss a year earlier.