Denise Coates, CEO of Bet365, received £158.7 million in compensation for 2024, following a £466 million payday in 2020. Despite a 41% salary cut, she remains the UK's richest woman, with a family wealth of nearly £8 billion, outpacing many top CEOs.

Denise Coates, the richest woman in the United Kingdom and popularly known as the Queen of Betting, recently had a salary cut of 41 per cent. However, she continues to outpace several top chief executive officers (CEOs) across the Atlantic Ocean. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She is the heir to the Bet365 betting empire.

Coates believed to be Bet365’s joint CEO, earned a total of £158.7 million in compensation in 2024, according to a report by Fortune.com citing Companies House documents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2023, her income was £270 million in salary and dividends.

In the year to March 2024, the UK’s richest businesswoman is believed to have received a salary of £94.7 million and £64 million in dividends from her 58% shareholding in Bet365, according to the report.

Her brother, John Coates, also shared the £110 million dividend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coates outpaced several top billionaires, including CEOs such as Tim Cook of Apple, who earned £50.4 million in 2023, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, £27.3 million in 2024.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Coates’ family is worth nearly £8 billion.

In 2020, the billionaire betting boss received a record-breaking compensation worth £466 million as the company revenues rose during the Covid pandemic. The following year, she earned a whopping £300 million payday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coates, whose father and brother are the joint chairmen of Stoke City Football Club, has helped expand the family books into a multibillion-pound enterprise over the last two decades.

For the fiscal year 2024, the company reported a revenue of £3.72 billion, up from £3.41 billion a year earlier.

It also reported a £596.3 million pre-tax profit for the year, from a £72.6 million loss a year earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}