UK’s new PM Keir Starmer gets detailed list of demands from the official resident cat at 10 Downing Street

With Keir Starmer-led Labour Party returned to power after the 14-year rule of the Conservative Party following the UK PM Elections 2024, beating Rishi Sunak, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office Larry has presented his exclusive demands.

Larry – 16 year old tabby, living at 10 Downing Street since 2011 – has congratulated Keir Starmer. But also asked the upcoming UK PM to follow his instructions carefully.

In a tweet from his unofficial account, Larry the Cat wrote, "Congratulations on your much deserved victory. Now, the important business of my meal times: I like breakfast at 10, lunch at 11, dinner at 3. And 5. And 7. Plenty of snacks in between. Get that right and the rest of your job is a doddle."

Here's the tweet:

Congratulations on your much deserved victory. Now, the important business of my meal times: I like breakfast at 10, lunch at 11, dinner at 3. And 5. And 7. Plenty of snacks in between. Get that right and the rest of your job is a doddle. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 5, 2024

The tweet garnered over 230k view and netizens reacted on it too.

Also Read | Meme fest starts as Rishi Sunak loses in UK Elections 2024

Here are few reactions: One wrote, "I wish I had a cat that wanted breakfast at 10 instead of 5."

Another wrote, "Keir Starmer now has an achievable working agenda. Well done, Larry."

A third user wrote, “Also if you see me thinking with my eyes closed DO NOT DISTURB!”

"I hope your new staff member is prepared for the master of the house to be fed on command. As the saying goes, dogs have owners, cats have staff," wrote the fourth user.

A fifth netizen commented, "That's right Larry - you set him straight right from the start. No lolly gagging about with the dietary issues! Wishing you happier days with your new tenants."

"Laying the rules of the house down early… good thinking Larry! Good luck in whipping this one into shape," wrote a sixth netizen.

He also set his expectations straight with the upcoming PM. He wrote, “I hope you're good at cleaning up messes...”

"I hope you're good at cleaning up messes..." pic.twitter.com/BpOY7okHGY — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 5, 2024

Not only this, he also called himself as incharge of the 10 Downing Street. He wrote, “Rishi Sunak has offered his resignation to The King but Keir Starmer has yet to be appointed as Prime Minister, so who's in charge? Me.”

Rishi Sunak has offered his resignation to The King but Keir Starmer has yet to be appointed as Prime Minister, so who's in charge? Me. pic.twitter.com/fWJ8tT5cpv — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 5, 2024