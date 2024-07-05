UK’s new PM Keir Starmer gets detailed list of demands from the official resident cat at 10 Downing Street

  • Not only this, he also called himself as incharge of the 10 Downing Street.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated5 Jul 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Larry the Cat, also the official resident cat at 10 Downing Street.
Larry the Cat, also the official resident cat at 10 Downing Street. (X/@Number10cat)

With Keir Starmer-led Labour Party returned to power after the 14-year rule of the Conservative Party following the UK PM Elections 2024, beating Rishi Sunak, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office Larry has presented his exclusive demands.

Larry – 16 year old tabby, living at 10 Downing Street since 2011 – has congratulated Keir Starmer. But also asked the upcoming UK PM to follow his instructions carefully.

Also Read | The UK elects a no-drama prime minister after years of post-Brexit chaos

In a tweet from his unofficial account, Larry the Cat wrote, "Congratulations on your much deserved victory. Now, the important business of my meal times: I like breakfast at 10, lunch at 11, dinner at 3. And 5. And 7. Plenty of snacks in between. Get that right and the rest of your job is a doddle."

Here's the tweet:

The tweet garnered over 230k view and netizens reacted on it too.

Also Read | Meme fest starts as Rishi Sunak loses in UK Elections 2024

Here are few reactions:

One wrote, "I wish I had a cat that wanted breakfast at 10 instead of 5."

Another wrote, "Keir Starmer now has an achievable working agenda. Well done, Larry."

A third user wrote, “Also if you see me thinking with my eyes closed DO NOT DISTURB!”

"I hope your new staff member is prepared for the master of the house to be fed on command. As the saying goes, dogs have owners, cats have staff," wrote the fourth user.

A fifth netizen commented, "That's right Larry - you set him straight right from the start. No lolly gagging about with the dietary issues! Wishing you happier days with your new tenants."

"Laying the rules of the house down early… good thinking Larry! Good luck in whipping this one into shape," wrote a sixth netizen.

He also set his expectations straight with the upcoming PM. He wrote, “I hope you're good at cleaning up messes...”

Not only this, he also called himself as incharge of the 10 Downing Street. He wrote, “Rishi Sunak has offered his resignation to The King but Keir Starmer has yet to be appointed as Prime Minister, so who's in charge? Me.”

Also Read | ‘Sudha Murty can travel ‘simple’ to UK soon’, Netizens reacts as Sunak loses

In the UK poll, the UK's Labour Party crossed the 326-seat threshold, required for working majority in the House of Commons. Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 05:32 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsUK’s new PM Keir Starmer gets detailed list of demands from the official resident cat at 10 Downing Street

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue