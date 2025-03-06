‘Unable to reach counter’: India Post’s office lacks wheelchair accessibility, post tagging minister Scindia goes viral

The lack of accessibility for specially abled people and senior citizens in many buildings across India, including government offices, has become a topic of discussion after a photo of a person on a wheelchair at the Delhi branch of India Post went viral on social media.

The photo, seemingly taken at the Dak Bhavan in Delhi, shows a senior citizen looking up at the stairs of the office while he sits on his wheelchair, seemingly wondering how he can climb up. The picture shows no sign of a ramp or an elevator, sparking debate on the lack of accessibility for people with special needs at places like the post office, where several old people need to visit to get work done.

“This is the state of the head office of @IndiaPostOffice Dak Bhavan, Delhi. He was unable to reach the counter for signature,” a user named Vinay Kumar wrote on X, attaching the photo.

He also tagged Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, asking him if he can take any action.

“Will you take action Minister Sir @JM_Scindia,” he asked.

Take a look at the post here:

Social media debate The post started a heated discussion on X.

“There is a ramp to the left, isn’t there? I haven’t been there for years but pretty sure there is one,” a user asked.

To this, Kumar replied, “There are two staircases, no ramp inside the building.”

“India post is still living under the rock. We have a SPO in our locality which will not accept any speed post from 2.00 PM. I understand connecting to next hub all the stuff. They can mention connecting will take T+1 days & accept the post. But they won't,” another user said.

A third user condemned the lack of access in public facilities like banks, ATMs and others.

“Many banks, ATMs, and other public facilities lack access to senior citizens and physically challenged. I am sure it is there somewhere in the cellar or in a dungeon no one knows or uses,” the user said.

India Post replies India Post was quick to reply to the post, claiming that there is indeed a ramp available inside the premises of the Delhi Dak Bhavan.

“Sir/Madam, in this connection it is informed that one ramp is available towards the ATM side. Further the mater regarding provision of a lift is under process. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it said.

Kumar however noted that the said ramp is for the ATM outside the building and “not for the counter which is inside the building”.