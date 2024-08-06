CEO Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy received criticism for 'zero appraisal' announcement in a ₹ 33,000 t-shirt. He said the company had failed to meet growth goals — leading to no appraisals for second year in a row for some workers.

Munjal told employees during a recent video meeting that that the company had failed to ‘it growth goals’ despite having an above average (if not great) year. He however insisted that the company would not be able to do appraisals — as conveyed a few weeks earlier. This is incidentally the second year in a row that some Unacademy workers have failed to receive a salary boost.

"The good part is that the burn is extremely low now, and we have a huge runway. And I kept saying that we don't have a survival risk…It's been tough, and that's why I have one bad news that we won't be able to do any appraisals this year," he can be heard saying in the now-viral clip.

“Came across extremely disingenuous. To me it looked like he was trying real hard to not smile. Its all a joke for him. Ki main toh kama ke nikal gaya, who gives a hoot now," claimed one Reddit user.

“He takes full ownership of this? How exactly? Is he giving extra stock options instead of appraisal? Gaslighting karne ka tareeka thoda kezual hai," fumed another.

Social media users also lashed out at Munjal for choosing to appear on the call while sporting luxury wear.

“This is Burberry Black Parker t-shirt with embroidered logo. Yeah agreed that one shouldn't go after their personal stuff. But it is what it is," wrote one Reddit user.

A quick perusal of resale and aggregator websites indicated that similarly monogrammed t-shirts are currently being sold for around ₹30,000 and upwards.