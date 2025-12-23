Unbelievable! Bengaluru man gave ₹68,600 in tips to delivery boys on Instamart in 2025

A Bengaluru-based user has emerged as India’s most generous tipper on Instamart, giving delivery partners a staggering ₹68,600 in tips in 2025, according to the platform’s annual report How India Instamarted 2025 released on Monday.

The figure is the highest recorded by any single user across the country this year and stands out amid India’s rapidly expanding quick-commerce ecosystem. While Bengaluru topped the chart individually, Chennai followed closely, with users in the city collectively tipping ₹59,505 over the year.

Bengaluru’s Distinct Quick-Commerce Behaviour Instamart’s report underlines that Bengaluru’s dominance goes far beyond tipping. The city continues to rank among India’s strongest markets for high-value and premium orders. From pairing a ₹1.7 lakh iPhone with a ₹178 lime soda in a single cart to placing ultra-low-value orders such as ₹10 printouts, Bengaluru’s ordering habits reflect a unique mix of indulgence, urgency and everyday convenience.

The city also emerged as one of the top consumers of Korean sauces, late-night snacks and newly launched product categories, reinforcing its reputation as a fast-adopting, experimentation-driven market.

Tipping Gains Ground In Quick-Commerce While tipping is common on food delivery and ride-hailing apps, it is still an evolving behaviour in quick-commerce. However, trends from cities like Bengaluru suggest that customers are increasingly acknowledging the speed, effort and working conditions of delivery partners navigating congested roads and unpredictable traffic.

Instamart noted that tipping volumes tend to spike during festivals, late-night orders and urgent deliveries — moments when convenience is valued the most.

Big Numbers, Bigger Signals The report also highlighted several standout spending patterns across India in 2025, including a ₹4.3 lakh single cart order from Hyderabad and gold purchases worth ₹15.16 lakh in Mumbai. Yet, the Bengaluru tipping milestone stood apart — not as a symbol of luxury, but as a marker of growing recognition for gig-economy workers.

Some Of Instamart’s Most Unusual Orders In 2025 According to the fifth edition of Instamart’s annual order analysis, 2025 threw up several eye-catching purchases that underlined how deeply quick commerce has entered everyday life in India.

A gadget enthusiast from Hyderabad placed a ₹4.3 lakh single-cart order for three iPhone 17 models, while a tech-heavy order from Noida saw a customer spend ₹2.69 lakh in one go on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs and robotic vacuum cleaners.

Festive and occasion-led shopping also stood out. On Valentine’s Day, Indian users ordered close to 666 roses every minute on the platform. In Mumbai, one customer created history by purchasing gold worth ₹15.16 lakh via Instamart, marking one of the platform’s highest-value non-electronics transactions.