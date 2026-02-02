Unbelievable! Man completes 10,000 steps on a wooden stool, video goes viral

What’s your excuse for skipping a workout today? A viral video doing the rounds on social media is making it harder to justify missed fitness goals.

Content creator Chirag Walunj has left the internet stunned after completing 10,000 steps — without stepping outside his house. In the now-viral clip, Walunj is seen carefully walking in place on a wooden stool, turning an everyday object into an unlikely fitness prop.

Yes, you read that right. The 20-year-old content creator who regularly posts fitness videos on his social media handle managed to complete his daily step target entirely on a stool, finishing the challenge in just 1 hour and 33 minutes. The unusual feat has quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom reacted with disbelief, humour and curiosity.

Check out the video here:

This is not Walunj’s first unconventional fitness experiment. He has earlier attempted 10,000 steps on a chair and a table, and has even challenged himself to walk from Thane to Dadar. This latest stunt, however, seems to have struck a chord online for its sheer absurdity and commitment.

Shared two days ago, the video has already clocked over 2.6 million views and continues to rack up reactions. The comment section is filled with witty responses and memes.

“Ghoom yeh raha chakkar mujhe aa raha,” one user joked, while another quipped, “Shaktiman sir pls go to the park, it’s nice.”

Others were more blunt. “Unemployed behaviour but I still watched it all,” read one comment, while another simply asked, “I have a question: kyu?”

Several users also took the opportunity to up the ante, suggesting fresh challenges for the creator. “Bro next 10k steps on a single brick,” one comment read, summing up the internet’s never-ending appetite for the next viral dare.

While opinions remain divided between admiration and amusement, one thing is clear — this viral video has once again proved that when it comes to fitness content, creativity can travel far, even without taking a single step outside.