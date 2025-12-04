Unbelievable! Two girls stay overnight in Bengaluru society, bachelors fined ₹5,000 — 'We pay the same maintenance'

Bachelors staying in a flat at Bengaluru housing society were fined a whooping amount after two girls stayed overnight, sparking an online debate after the post went viral.

Advertisement

A Reddit post titled — ‘Unfair Treatment of Bachelors in Society’—has sought advice from social media users so that society reconsider the fine imposed on them.

According to the post, the girls overstayed on October 31 and a ₹5,000 invoice for a fine imposed on the bachelors was generated on November 1.

“Basically, our society has a rule that bachelors are not allowed to have guests overnight but no restriction for family,” reads the viral post.

The bachelors also stated that they pay the same maintenance and everything.

“This is like the first violation and I didn't even get a warning. I know it's too small of an issue, but it doesn't feel nice to be treated inferiorly.”

Advertisement

Stating that even though there is no big legal action he can take, the user wrote, “Can I do anything meaningful so that they will reconsider this?.”

A screenshot of an invoice shared by a bachelor staying in Bengaluru society after being fined ₹5,000.

Several reddit users have commented on the post, with some suggesting steps that can be taken

Advertisement

“complaint to registrar of societies. They will come begging. Association has no right into public interference and right to live. Ask them to send mail for this, and also ask them to undersign it, basically president/secretary should sign it. Then complaint against each of them, make them party. These folks get behind association name and start this drama. Once you take them to court, they understand that,” wrote one user.

Another user said that he knows someone who has taken a case against society, and he can do too. “They can't charge you even a GST forget about the charges it's a crime what they doing.”

Also Read | From corporate job to auto driver: Bengaluru man shares video on starting over

“If I owned an apartment here, I’d absolutely regret buying it,” said another user.

Advertisement

“This fine does not make any sense. It is like the society treating themselves as Oyo hotel,” commented one of the users.