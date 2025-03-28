Unbelievable! Woman gets image of ’Indian man with beard’ after asking AI to generate her picture

In a surprising turn of events, an X user, @braelyn_ai, has sparked a viral conversation after sharing an AI-generated image that unexpectedly depicted an Indian-origin man with spectacles and a beard. The image was generated in response to her prompt, "Generate an image that represents what you know about me."

Braelyn was startled by the AI’s choice, particularly as she does not resemble the man in any way. She further noted that many of her female friends who tried the same prompt received similar results, raising concerns about potential bias in the AI’s algorithm.

“Okay, all my female friends are also getting men. Maybe it's bias?” she questioned in her post.

Her curiosity led to a flurry of responses from other X users who shared their own experiences with AI-generated images. According to several reports, the AI consistently produced an image of the same bearded man, prompting one user to humorously ask, “Who is he?”

One X user suggested, “It just doesn’t know much about you,” implying that the AI’s response might stem from a lack of sufficient personal data. However, Braelyn countered this argument by stating, “A year ago, it generated a picture that described me and my interests perfectly.”

Adding to the intrigue, popular X user and chess content creator Alexandra Botez also chimed in, sharing her own AI-generated image which, once again, featured the same Indian-origin man. “Same tho lol,” she commented, reinforcing the bizarre pattern observed by many users.

The incident has raised questions about how AI image generation models interpret and respond to user queries, as well as the potential underlying biases within the system. While some have found the phenomenon amusing, others have expressed concerns about representation and fairness in AI-driven content generation.

As the discussion continues to gain traction online, users remain eager to uncover the mystery behind the AI’s peculiar tendency to generate the same face. The debate further fuels the ongoing discourse surrounding artificial intelligence, personalisation, and potential biases in machine learning models.