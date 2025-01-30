Unbeliveable! This company offers ₹70 crore in cash to employees | Watch viral video

A Chinese crane company, Henan Mine, offered its employees over ₹70 crore (60 million yuan) in cash during its annual meeting on January 25 in a never-before-seen manner, reported a Singaporean news portal, Mothership, on January 27.

According to the news report, the ₹70 crore cash bonus was part of more than ₹120 crore (100 million yuan) in year-end bonuses paid to employees of Henan Mine.

A video which went viral on social media shows how piles of cash are spread across what seems to be a table, which reportedly was 60 to 70 meters in length and covered with currency notes.

The selected employees were given 15 minutes to count as much money as they could take away with them, according to the report citing the Chinese news site Dahecube.

The Counting Game Begins According to the news portal, which cited the Chinese news agency, the rules of the counting game were that a team of 30 people needed to select two employees who could count notes the fastest.

Only the two selected employees will be allowed to count as much cash as possible within the allotted 15-minute time frame. The rules also highlighted that they would be allowed to keep the money they could count, which later would be divided among all other team members.

Still, the only clause was that in case of a counting error or a miscounting, the sum would be deducted from the bonus. According to the report, the two employees will receive an additional ₹1,200 (100 yuan) to participate in this contest.

As per the Chinese news portal's report, the Founder of Henan Mine added an extra ₹24.15 crore (20 million yuan), increasing the initial prize money from over ₹48 crore to more than ₹70 crore (40 million to 60 million yuan).

The founder said the “money-counting session” was designed to “add fun” to the company's annual meeting, as per the report.

One of the employees counted to a little over ₹12 lakh (100,000 yuan) in the time period of 15 minutes, reported Chinese media outlet Times Finance, as per the report.

Netizens react As soon as the video went viral on social media platforms, people started to react to the unique method of a company handing out yearly bonuses. Sam Hakim related this to the Netflix series Squid Game, saying, “Squid games…. Count it wrong and you dead.”

