Under the Bridge OTT release: How to watch ‘true crime’ web series in India? It's about teenager Reena Virk's murder
Under the Bridge OTT release: Canadian-Punjabi teenager Reena Virk was tortured, burned with cigarettes and drowned to death after being attacked at a party. Her murder in 1997 in Canada led to widespread headlines, addressing questions that remain unanswered.
Under the Bridge, based on the disappearance of Reena Virk, is all set to release on OTT. In 1997, Virk - a 14-year-old Indian girl in Canada - disappeared after attending a party, only found to be murdered. The murder that took place in British Columbia in the late 90s made widespread headlines.