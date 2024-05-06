Under the Bridge OTT release: Canadian-Punjabi teenager Reena Virk was tortured, burned with cigarettes and drowned to death after being attacked at a party. Her murder in 1997 in Canada led to widespread headlines, addressing questions that remain unanswered.

Under the Bridge is based on a novel written by Rebecca Godfrey. The web series is produced by ABC Signature. Quinn Shephard has adapted the novel for the screen.

The Canadian-Punjabi teenager attended a party with friends but was later attacked. She was tortured, burned with cigarettes and beaten. Although she initially escaped, two people followed her and attacked her again, ultimately drowning her to death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rumours turned into harsh reality when the police discovered a girl's partially-clothed body eight days later near Gorge inlet. The search was conducted using a helicopter. Reena Virk had reportedly been bullied and racially discriminated against by her female classmates.

She had a difficult teenage life, smoked marijuana and often spent time with her friends. The police could only investigate the motives of the perpetrators briefly. A lot of questions remain unanswered. The "true crime" web series is expected to address those questions.

Under the Bridge stars Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk, Riley Keough as Rebecca Godfrey and Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland, among others.

Under The Bridge: How to watch in India Under The Bridge premiered on Hulu for US viewers on April 17, starting with two episodes. New episodes will be released every week. In India, the series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. On May 8, the OTT mini-series will premiere for viewers in India.

