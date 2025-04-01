UnderNeat: Kusha Kapila’s shapewear brand heavily inspired by Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, to follow ’similar trajectory’

Influencer-turned-actor Kusha Kapila's newly launched shapewear brand UnderNeat is heavily inspired by Kim Kardashian’s shapewear giant, SKIMS, stated a report.

Kusha Kapila's UnderNeat aims to follow a “similar trajectory of success” as Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS, reported Money Control.

“Our strategy for the shapewear brand is to achieve rapid growth in this emerging category within India and establish ourselves as a market leader. We draw significant inspiration from SKIMS, a brand that was launched in 2019 and experienced early growth.... we aim to follow a similar trajectory of success in the Indian market,” reads Under Neat's pitch deck, accessed by Money Control.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Kim Kardashian launched her shapewear company, SKIMS, in September 2019, which is now valued at at over $4 billion. In 2023, investors valued the company at $3.2 billion, The New York Times reported.

Kusha Kapila's UnderNeat aims to establish itself as an affordable alternative to SKIMS by pricing its products 30-40 per cent lower, to ensure greater accessibility, reported Money Control.

Kusha Kapila's UnderNeat Kusha Kapila also posted about UnderNeat's launch on her Instagram handle.

Kusha Kapila posts about UnderNeat on Instagram

UnderNeat is targeting a wide consumer base, including young adults who usually shop from H&M, Zivame, and Clovia. The brand aims to offer affordable yet stylish shapewear with light-to-medium control, reported Money Control.

In India, numerous retail brands, including Zivame, Clovia, Triumph, PrettySecrets, C9 Airwear, and Dermawear, offer shapewear to cater to diverse consumer needs. Additionally, brands like Smilzo, Swee, and Adorna (SHK Brands) have also established a strong market presence.

Content creators turning to entrepreneurship Kusha Kapila's foray into the field of startups with her newly launched UnderNeat signals a growing trend of digital creators leveraging their personal brands to establish consumer businesses.

In recent years, several Indian creators have transitioned into entrepreneurship, particularly in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors. Advertisement

Bhuvan Bam launched clothing brand Youthiapa, while fashion influencer Deeksha Khurana launched Dee Clothing.

“I remember how the website crashed within minutes on the launch day. The response to the merchandise since the launch has been amazing” Bhuvan Bam had once shared in an interview.