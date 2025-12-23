Undisputed King! Biryani remains India's favorite dish in 2025 too, ordered 194 times per minute on Swiggy

Ordering food online has made our lives easier. It saves time otherwise spent commuting, standing in long queues, and waiting for orders to be served at restaurants. Platforms like Swiggy have further simplified the experience, allowing people to enjoy their favourite foods from the comfort of their homes.

Like every year, Swiggy has released its report on the most ordered foods of 2025. This year yet again, biryani continues its reign as India’s most cherished dish, with 93 million orders placed on the food delivery app. On average, 194 biryanis were ordered per minute, marking its tenth consecutive year at the top.

According to Swiggy’s report, biryani remains the undisputed king, proving that while food trends may come and go, India’s deep-rooted love for this aromatic dish remains constant.

Every 3.25 seconds, a biryani is ordered In 2025, Indians ordered a biryani on Swiggy every 3.25 seconds — translating to 194 biryanis per minute. This remarkable figure does not even include orders placed via other platforms such as Zomato or those made directly at restaurants.

Swiggy’s year-end data shows that chicken biryani was the most popular variant, accounting for 57.7 million orders out of the total 93 million biryanis ordered during the year.

The year 2025 also marked a milestone for biryani, as it completed a decade as the most popular dish on Swiggy. While biryani continued to dominate, several other dishes also saw strong demand. Burgers ranked second with 44.2 million orders, followed by pizza in third place with 40.1 million orders. Veg dosa also remained a crowd favourite, recording 26.2 million orders.