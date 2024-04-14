'Ungracious.. rude.. cringe..' Meghan Markle faces internet backlash after awkward moment at Polo match
Meghan Markle has been criticised for her actions during the trophy presentation ceremony of a Polo match, where a woman, presumably a participant in the polo match, joined Prince Harry on stage to celebrate his team's victory and Markle reposition the woman beside her instead of Harry.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, finds herself under scrutiny after a video from a polo match on April 12 garnered attention online. The event, which took place at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida (United States), was in support of Duke's Sentebale charity and attracted around 300 attendees.