Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex , finds herself under scrutiny after a video from a polo match on April 12 garnered attention online. The event, which took place at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida (United States), was in support of Duke's Sentebale charity and attracted around 300 attendees.

The Duchess attended the charity game alongside Prince Harry, donning an all-white ensemble. However, a particular moment captured in a viral video has stirred controversy. In the footage, Markle appears to awkwardly suggest to a woman not to pose alongside Prince Harry, redirecting her to stand beside her instead.

The incident occurred during the trophy presentation ceremony, where a woman, presumably a participant in the polo match, joined Prince Harry on stage to celebrate his team's victory. However, Markle's gesture to reposition the woman beside her instead of Harry sparked criticism online.

Netizens drag Meghan Markle for "rudeness"

Comments on social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), expressed disapproval of Markle's actions, with some labelling her as 'rude' and 'insecure.'

The poster wrote: "She awkwardly refused to let the woman pose with Harry. So rude." and others chimed in: “She’s so rude to those other women it’s unbelievable."

Another speculated, "She seems insecure regarding her husband. That’s why she keeps clinging to him and any woman who [stands] beside him is told to stand beside her."

Other commenters remarked on Markle's behaviour, from outrage: "Oh my god did she just push that woman away?" to embarrassment: "She’s so rude. CRINGE." and "I am embarrassed for her. So many missed opportunities to be gracious."

Others were also delighted with the opportunity for humour. One wrote: "This will make the cut for a new meme!" and "Very insecure woman. I can’t believe she behaved this way in front of millions (the camera). "

Others recalled a "similar" instance from a previous polo match ceremony.

The royal family, its fans and commenters have long been accused of alleged racism against Markle for her mixed heritage and being a foreigner. Since her marriage to Harry, Markle has been subject to intense scrutiny, comparison to Kate Middleton and micro-analysis on every behaviour, which both she and her husband have called out as racist.

Earlier in 2021, explaining the couple's dramatic exit from royal life, Meghan said she was denied help during her mental health crisis, was targeted by lies, and that there was official concern about the skin colour of her then-unborn son Archie.

Prince Harry to return to the UK in May

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is anticipated to return to the UK in May for the Invictus Games, a sporting event he founded for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel. There is speculation that he may visit his ailing father, King Charles, who is battling cancer during his trip. However, it remains uncertain if Markle and their children will accompany him.

In other recent developments, the royal couple have signed deals with Netflix to star in two new web series focused on their interests, potentially covering topics such as cooking, gardening, and polo.

