Union Budget 2025: Draped in a white and red saree, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan carrying her trademark ‘bahi-khata’. Waiting there was President Droupadi Murmu, who also chose white and red as her colours for the day.
The twinning was so spot on that even the shades of the colour red and white Nirmala Sitharaman and Droupadi Murmu chose for Budget Day 2025 were a perfect match.
