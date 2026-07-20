Union Minister Chirag Paswan stops convoy to help injured woman on road | Watch

Union Minister Chirag Paswan came across an emergency situation on Sunday while he was travelling from Amritsar to Jalandhar. He stopped his convoy midway to help an injured woman lying by the roadside who seemed to have met a road accident. Before continuing his journey, he ensured that the ailing woman was sent to hospital immediately and received needed medical care.

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In the video, one can see Lok Janshakti Party National (Ram Vilas) President making sure himself that the woman is rescued and instructed his team to escort her to the hospital in his vehicle for treatment. The incident reportedly occurred near Dera Sachkhand Ballan, around 10–15 km before Jalandhar. While one member of Chirag Paswan's VIP convoy administered chest compressions, another poured water on the injured woman's face to bring her back to consciousness.

Watch video here:

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It was a crucial day for Chirag Paswan, who announced his party's plans to prepare for all assembly seats in Punjab during his visit.

‘Making preparations to fight election from all seats,’ says Chirag Paswan in Punjab

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Union Minister Chirag Paswan do when he encountered an injured woman on the road? ⌵ Chirag Paswan stopped his convoy to help the injured woman, ensuring she was sent to the hospital for immediate medical care before continuing his journey. 2 Why did Chirag Paswan visit Punjab and what was his aim regarding elections? ⌵ Chirag Paswan visited Punjab to seek blessings and announced plans for his party to contest all assembly seats in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the party's presence in the state. 3 How did Chirag Paswan assist the injured woman he found on the road? ⌵ He personally ensured that the woman received medical attention, with one member of his convoy administering chest compressions and another trying to revive her consciousness with water. 4 What does Chirag Paswan mean by referring to Punjab as his 'Nanke'? ⌵ By calling Punjab his 'Nanke,' Paswan emphasizes his strong personal and familial connection to the state, as his mother is from there. 5 Should political leaders focus on personal responsibilities during emergencies, as shown by Chirag Paswan's actions? ⌵ Chirag Paswan's actions during the emergency situation highlight the importance of political leaders taking personal responsibility and acting promptly to assist individuals in need.

Before setting off for Jalandhar, Chirag Paswan arrived in Amritsar wearing a yellow turban where he offered prayers at the Golden Temple visited Jallianwala Bagh with his mother. He slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal as he emphasised his Punjabi roots. Calling Punjab his 'Nanke' (maternal home), the Union minister of food processing industries said. "I don't know whether there will be an alliance in future or how many seats we would be able to contest. Nevertheless, we are making preparations to fight the election from all seats."

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Later in the day, the 43-year-old leader visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan, met Dera head Sant Niranjan Dass and offered floral tributes at the statue of Bhagwan Valmiki during his Jalandhar visit.

On the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for next year, he said, “I have come here to seek blessings, went to Golden Temple with my mother. I have relation with Punjab, Punjabis, my mother is from here. My father Ram Vilas Paswan wanted party's expansion in other states, after Bihar, we have MLAs in Jharkhand, Nagaland, the party wants the same in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand,” PTI reported.

He added, "With this mindset, we are working to strengthen the party, the organisation has been working here, I took blessings, it was important for me to do that before working further. In UP, we are preparing on 403 seats, in Punjab, 117 seats, the aim is to strengthen the party on all seats, so that it benefits the alliance, even if we fight alone, we should be strong."

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Suggesting that his Punjab visit is not politically motivated, he note, “I was in Amritsar and am now in Jalandhar via Chandigarh. Today, I have come only to seek blessings, not for any political purpose. Punjab is my 'Nanke' (maternal home), and my mother is a Sikh. My father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, believed the party should expand in Punjab. While the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) aims to strengthen its presence here ahead of the elections, my visit today is solely to seek blessings.”

He also addressed the issue of Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi and called activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike an unjustified approach to pressure government at the Centre. According to him dialogue is the best way to put forward any proposal and seek demands.

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"We ourselves want the education system to be as transparent and as strong as possible. In that case, if you have some suggestions, then engage in dialogue. Directly sitting on such a fast and attempting to compel in this manner, I am not in favour of this approach," he said.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.