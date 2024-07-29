United Airlines flight diverted after crew begin ‘vomiting’ due to ‘biohazard’: Report

United Airlines Flight 2477, was on its way to Boston from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, but had to be diverted to Washington Dulles Airport, in Washington, DC.

Livemint
Updated29 Jul 2024, 11:54 AM IST
File image of a United Airlines flight in the US
File image of a United Airlines flight in the US(AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

United Airlines flight 2477 bound for Boston was diverted from Houston on July 28 morning, New York Post reported. This came after crew members began vomiting due to an onboard “biohazard”, it added. Passengers onboard asked for masks to protect themselves.

The flight was forced to land in Washington DC for a “deep clean” after a passenger became ill, the report added citing United Airlines. The situation was “so severe” that crew and other passengers also began becoming ill, prompting the diversion, the report noted from the pilot's radio traffic.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings: Fate of team after UltraTech acquires India Cements shares

“I talked to the crew and it sounds like it’s quite bad back there. The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks,” a crew member was heard saying in audio from the flight, it added.

Also Read | SC refuses stay on Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quote in Bihar

The plane safely landed at Washington Dulles Airport. Notably, none of the plane’s 155 passengers or six crew members required medical help. “The aircraft is currently undergoing a deep clean and we are working to get customers on their way to Boston soon,” the airline said.

Also Read | Mohandas Pai questions Centre’s tax on property sale, says citizens need answers

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 11:54 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsUnited Airlines flight diverted after crew begin ‘vomiting’ due to ‘biohazard’: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Federal Bank

    201.50
    11:57 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.4 (1.72%)

    Bandhan Bank

    214.00
    11:57 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    21.55 (11.2%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    179.85
    11:57 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.3 (1.87%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    11:57 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    8.1 (2.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,222.00
    11:46 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    364.15 (7.5%)

    Eid Parry India

    836.70
    11:44 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    57.25 (7.34%)

    Punjab National Bank

    128.65
    11:46 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    8.75 (7.3%)

    City Union Bank

    171.05
    11:46 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.2 (7.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue