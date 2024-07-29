United Airlines Flight 2477, was on its way to Boston from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, but had to be diverted to Washington Dulles Airport, in Washington, DC.

United Airlines flight 2477 bound for Boston was diverted from Houston on July 28 morning, New York Post reported. This came after crew members began vomiting due to an onboard “biohazard", it added. Passengers onboard asked for masks to protect themselves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The flight was forced to land in Washington DC for a “deep clean" after a passenger became ill, the report added citing United Airlines. The situation was “so severe" that crew and other passengers also began becoming ill, prompting the diversion, the report noted from the pilot's radio traffic.

“I talked to the crew and it sounds like it’s quite bad back there. The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks," a crew member was heard saying in audio from the flight, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plane safely landed at Washington Dulles Airport. Notably, none of the plane’s 155 passengers or six crew members required medical help. “The aircraft is currently undergoing a deep clean and we are working to get customers on their way to Boston soon," the airline said.

