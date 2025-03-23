‘Unmatched beauty’: Anand Mahindra shares mesmerising view of Arunachal’s Tawang — WATCH

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X to share a mesmerising and scenic view of Tawang, a town in Arunachal Pradesh, during the spring season.

Anand Mahindra lauded the "unmatched beauty of India’s NorthEast". He captioned a video from the town as, "Spring Fever; Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh...#SundayWandering". The video ended with a phrase: “Discover Shangrila.”

The post garnered 33000 views, 2400 likes and 76 comments.

Those commenting on Mahindra's video also praised the beauty of the region. "Looks like a serene place," one said. Another added, "Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is beautiful."

"Tawang in spring is really pure magic. The vibrant blooms, misty mountains and serene monasteries make it a paradise in the Northeast. Truly unmatched beauty Sir," an X user said.

Another user said Tawang was "enchanting, loved it!" A person also called Tawang “beautiful blend of culture and nature!”

Facts about Tawang Tawang is situated in western most part of Arunachal Pradesh. In 1984, Tawang Sub-Division came into a full-fledged district carved out from West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The area is approximately 2,172 Sq.km, bounded by Tibet (China) to the north, Bhutan to the south-west and Sela ranges separated from West Kament district in the east.

The name of Tawang is believed to have derived its name from the grandiose of Tawang Monastery perched on the edge of the ridge running along the western part of Tawang township.

“TA” means Horse and “Wang” means Chosen. As legend goes, the site of the present Monastery is believed to have chosen by a Horse owned by Mera Lama Lodre Gyatso.

The highest mountain peak in the district is known as “GOURICHEN”, which is 22500 feet approximately from the mean sea level. A wide variety of tree species, blue pines and Orchids grow in natural splendor in the friendly company of precious herbal and medicinal plants, the government says in the region's description.

Fairs and festivals have always been an integral part of the Monpa Tribe of Tawang. The festivals of Monpas are mostly associated with agriculture and religion. Monpas of Tawang district celebrates numbers of festivals every year. Some important festivals are-Losar, Torgya, Dungyur, Choekor, Ganden Ggamchoe, Drukpa, Tse-ze and Zhepa Saka Dawa etc.