‘Unsalted fries, no onion garlic McAloo Tikki’: McDonald's launches Shravan specials, netizens call it ‘glocalization’

In a new move, McDonald's has launched a Shravan Special menu this season for its customers in India. The menu, which seems to be strictly for the month of Shravan (between July and August), has divided the internet. It consists only of vegetarian options, including items like unsalted fries, no ginger-no onion burgers and more.

McDonald's shravan special menu Taking to X, someone posted a picture of the new menu from a McDonald's outlet. The caption read, "First in my bloodline to see McDonald’s selling upvaas ka khaana."

Going by the picture, the menu included two Shravan special combo options, which came with unsalted fries and shakes. Signature items from their usual menu, such as 7 Veggies Burger, McAloo Tikki NONG Burger and Mexican McAloo Tikki NONG Burger, were also on display in no onion-no garlic variation.

Netizens react to no onion-no garlic McAloo, Mexican McAloo Tikki The post has now gone viral, prompting hilarious reactions from users on the micro-blogging site. Responding to it, a user wrote, "Wake me up when we get a McSabudana Tikki Burger." "It's glocalization," joked another. Another one called it, "Marketing 101."

Someone else commented, "Regional customisation is nothing new for McDonald's."

A different one argued, "There is fine line between catering the customer need and loosing the identity of oneself. This is poor and distasteful attempt. (sic)"

“The very same kitchen that makes non-veg food makes Upvaas items as well. Same cookware. Same cutlery. Same utensils,” yet another pointed out.

“Not upvaas khana it's shravan food which doesn't have onion and garlic. Many people in shravan avoid onion and garlic in food and it's a month long period, so to attract that customers too they introduce this menu in shravan and in navratri too (sic),” a user also clarified.

For the unversed, the menu is specifically designed to cater to those who want to avoid non-vegetarian food, onion, garlic and more during this time of the year. Shravan is observed as an important month in the Hindu calendar, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Often devotees undergo food and lifestyle restrictions, observe upvas aka fast, visit temples for puja and more during this period to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, the Shravan menu at the fast-food restaurant chain doesn't seem to be a part of their new launch this year. According to their blog, the special food items date back to 2024.

“With the rains making their presence felt in the Indian subcontinent (real Ab Ke Sawan by Shubha Mudgal vibes), we enter the second half of the calendar year! ????️ Speaking of new seasons, we’re currently in the month of Shravan, as per the Hindu calendar. Dedicated to the deity, Lord Shiva, this time period is considered spiritual by Hindu communities all over. Now if you observe Shravan, you know that this period encourages followers to partake in a diet that’s balanced and vegetarian in nature. In support of our customers’ sentiments, it’s always a good feeling knowing that the McDonald’s India menu caters to our many distinct Indian communities,” reads an excerpt from the blogpost.