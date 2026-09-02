Unusual episode at Ram Mandir: Devotee from Chennai with ₹3 in bank gave ₹4-cr cheque but donated ₹10k separately

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which will get its first chief executive officer (CEO) on Wednesday, experienced a bizarre incident recently when a ₹4-crore cheque donated by a Chennai woman bounced after bank authorities revealed that her account only had ₹3.

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The woman had given the cheque to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, but once it was found that her bank account did not have the required funds, the bank decided to send a notice seeking explanation of why she had issued such a high-valued cheque while her account had a mere ₹3.

Interestingly, the woman had separately made a donation of ₹10,000 to the Ram Mandir.

As per reports, the woman, who is based out of Coimbatore, wanted the ₹4 crore she claimed she was donating to be used for the benefit of the workers of the temple.

No such assurance was provided to her by the Trust, which is now trying to bring a resolution in the matter by discussing the same with the woman.

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During the 2020 campaign launched to collect funds for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which was called the Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, ₹3,500 was collected in a 45-day period.

A number of cheques which the Trust had then received, bounced for technical reasons, as per a report by India Today.

Later, most of the cheques that had bounced were redeposited, after which the amount was recovered. However, ₹22 crore is still pending recovery, the publication reported.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple reportedly receives ₹3 to ₹4 crore every month in the form of cash donations, cheques, as well as online transfers.

Also Read | Ram Mandir donation case: Former general secretary Champat Rai gets clean chit

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to decide on first CEO today The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will meet at on Wednesday to decide on the appointment of the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj said.

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"The meeting will begin at 2 pm. The decision taken in the meeting will be agreed upon by all members of the Trust," Mahant Das Maharaj told ANI.

Speaking on the timeline of the appointment, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Trust, said, "This report will be taken up in the Trust meeting. I expect it (the announcement of the name of the first CEO of the Ram Temple) should happen, but the Trust will decide whether or not to announce the name immediately."

Ayodhya Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home Unusual episode at Ram Mandir: Devotee from Chennai with ₹3 in bank gave ₹4-cr cheque but donated ₹10k separately