Unusual hiring: Nature reserve recruits dancing ‘savages’ for ₹6,000 per day | Here's what they do

In a bizarre hiring incident, a nature reserve has hired people to pose as dancing savages for tourists for a whopping ₹6,000 (500 yuan) daily. These unusual hirings were reported at China's Shennongjia National Nature Reserve in Hubei.

According to the South China Morning Post, about 10,000 people applied for the job of being savages at the tourist destination, which is also included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Why does the reserve need savages? The Shennongjia tour zone features primaeval ecology, rich biodiversity, and legends about savages in its mountains. The area's average summer temperature is around 20 degrees Celsius, making it a favoured tourist destination.

To make the legends about savages more realistic for the tourists, the nature reserve is looking to hire 16 people to work as savages in the reserve from July to August.

Job description: What do these dancing savages have to do? The recruitment advertisement stated that those seeking a job as savages at the nature reserve were required to wear savage clothing, patrol the forest area, dance for tourists, and engage in other interactions with tourists.

They will also be required to film their work and share the videos on social media.

Additionally, they are also expected to accept and eat food given to them by tourists.

“Those who like to eat raw food will also be given priority,” it added.

The savage workers have been asked not to talk to tourists unless asked for directions to the toilets. They are allowed to make only a purring noise when interacting with tourists.

The company said there is no gender or age limit for candidates, but they should provide medical documents to prove they are physically healthy.

“Those with an open personality, who are creative in shooting short videos and accustomed to living in the wild for a long time, will be preferred,” the company said.

The savage workers have also been forbidden from touching wild animals and have been advised to “run away immediately” if they encounter unidentified creatures.