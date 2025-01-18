The long-lost secret diaries of 'Adolf Hitler's English girlfriend' have finally been unveiled. According to reports, Unity Mitford's journal revealed fresh insights into the life of the dictator who was widely reviled as the most evil man in history — whom she (Unity) had worshipped.

Unity was the daughter of the peer Lord Redesdale, a first cousin of Sir Winston Churchill’s wife Clementine.

In an exclusive report, Daily Mail published extracts from the "incredible diary" of Unity Mitford. As per the report, young upper-class Unity Mitford had "scandalised British society by fawning over Hitler and becoming closer to him than any other Briton".

She had confided secrets of their extraordinary liaisons to her daily diary over five years, running up to the Second World War.

This precious record has never been seen before. It is being public for the first time, the Mail reported. The newly discovered Mitford volume is not a hoax. The Mail said it commissioned meticulous tests by renowned experts in handwriting, ink and paper to prove its authenticity.

'Intimate and horrifying' The Mail claimed the diaries were packed with intimate and horrifying revelations about Hitler and the Englishwoman who became his sycophantic confidante.

While plotting global carnage, Hitler was said to have 'behaved as a 17-year-old' around the 6ft statuesque blonde beauty.

Unseen for 80 years, Unity's diaries span 1935 to 1939. It chronicles an extraordinary 139 meetings with Hitler. A “virulent Nazi worshipper”, Unity Mitford referred to Hitler as 'the Führer' or 'He' and 'Him' as if he were a god.

Unity was almost certainly sexually active while associating with leading Nazis in Germany, revealed the black leather-bound journal, measuring seven-and-a-half inches by four-and-three-quarter inches (19cm x 12cm).

“This raises the tantalising prospect of whether she had a sexual relationship with the Führer himself, who was 25 years her senior,” the report added. Her diaries lay bare their growing passion for each other.

Hitler ‘is very sweet and gay’ Unity also called Hitler “very sweet” on several occasion. On of her entries in the dairy read, “Diana & I Osteria about 2. The FUHRER comes about 2.45. Immediately asks us to his table in garden. He is very sweet & gay…”

Another entry read, "The Fuhrer comes & goes & sits in garden. Immediately sends Dietrich to ask us out. We go & sit next him. He buys us each lottery tickets. He is simply sweet."

The final entry in her diary is dated September 1, 1939, the day Germany invaded Poland.

Two days later, when war was declared, Unity was so distraught at the prospect of her homeland and her beloved Nazi Germany going to war with each other that she shot herself in the head in Munich's English Garden park.

But she failed to kill herself, although she sustained a left brain-damaged and the bullet remained lodged in her skull. She returned to Britain, where she died in 1948, aged 33.

It is only now — 86 years after she snapped shut her leather journal for the final time — that the public is finally able to read Unity's account of her meetings with Hitler.