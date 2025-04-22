UP couple gets ‘blue drum’ as wedding gift, internet curses ‘friends worse than enemies’

No matter how much India tries to forget the brutal Meerut murder case, incidents bearing striking similarities to it keep resurfacing from time to time. Sometimes it's the similar crimes being carried out, sometimes it's the ‘Meerut’ threats between couples and sometimes, they come as gifts.

A newly wed couple in Uttar Pradesh was given a gift of a “blue drum” by their friends when they were clicking pictures on the stage. The video showed some men bringing blue drum to the stage and offering it to the couple. The video is now viral on social media.

While it did make some laugh, most on the internet were not amused by the darkness of the “joke”.

Some cursed the friends pulling such a joke on the newly wed couple, some said they were worse than enemies.

“The world has become ill, people have made fun of this massacre in every street. When something like this will happen to them, then they will realise the pain,” one on the internet said.

Another said, “What kind of friends are these? They are worse than enemies. This kind of prank shows how low people can stoop.”

“Such people cannot be friends.”

For those unaware, the “blue drum” refers to the chilling Meerut murder case in which Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover Sahil Shukla, drugged and stabbed her husband, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains in a blue drum filled with wet cement.