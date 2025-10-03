UP man, 70, marries 35-year-old for companionship; dies the very next day

In a strange incident from Uttar Pradesh's Kuchhmuchh village in Jaunpur district, a 75-year-old man, Sangru Ram, tied the knot with a 35-year-old woman for companionship. However, what was supposed to be a fresh start for the duo ended in a tragedy -- Sangru was found dead under mysterious circumstances, hours after his wedding night.

Suspicion rose when Sangru Ram's family discovered that his neck was twisted in an unusual position at the time of death.

A back note about the newlyweds According to Amar Ujala, Sangru Ram's first wife passed after nearly a year ago. After her passing, the elderly man lived alone and spent most of his days managing his farming work.

However, he recently came into contact with a 35-year-old woman named Manbhavati from Jalalpur. He soon got married to her through a court marriage, followed by a traditional temple ceremony.

Manbhavati was also married previously and has three children.

Here's what happened: According to reports, after the traditional wedding ceremony, Sangru Ram and Manbhavati spent the night talking. The next morning, the 70-year-old with ‘no known illness’ suddenly fell ill and was found with a crooked neck. He was rushed to the hospital by the family, where the doctors declared him dead.

Station House Officer Praveen Yadav confirmed the report to News18 and said an investigation is currently underway.

Manbhavati's side of the story Manbhavati told Zee News that after the wedding, the couple returned home, had a meal together, and then talked late into the night.

However, the next morning, Sangru Ram woke everyone up and spent some time lying outside the house. “After a while, a neighbour aunt noticed and asked why his neck was bent. Then the deceased’s wife called her relatives for help,” she claimed.

Manbhavati shared that she was in shock and could not understand what had happened, as he had no known illness and “suddenly died that morning”.

‘All his money would be given to…’ Manbhavati told Zee News that Sangru Ram had promised to take care of her children and claimed that his deceased husband had pledged his money in the name of his wife’s children.

“We got married through the court. At the court, the deceased said that we would take care of her children and that all his money would be given in the name of his wife’s children,” she said.

Family suspects foul play Sangru Ram's nephews, who live in Delhi, suspect foul play in his death and postponed his funeral. They have demanded that no action should be taken until they return to the village.