UP man gets bitten by same snake for 7th time in 40 days, gets dreams that he’ll die with 9th bite

In a bizarre incident, a 24-year-old from Soura village of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly bitten by a snake for the seventh time in just 40 days. The victim, Vikas Dwivedi, claimed that he encountered the same hooded snake on multiple occasions, even during his sleep

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published16 Jul 2024, 04:35 PM IST
UP man gets bitten by same snake for 7th time in 40 days, gets dreams that he'll die with 9th bite
UP man gets bitten by same snake for 7th time in 40 days, gets dreams that he’ll die with 9th bite

In a bizarre incident, a 24-year-old from Soura village of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly bitten by a snake for the seventh time in just 40 days. The victim, Vikas Dwivedi, claimed that he encountered the same hooded snake on multiple occasions, even during his sleep. The incident has now become the talk of the town, and even the doctors at the local hospital are astounded.

According to the report, every time the snake bites Dwivedi, he is rushed to a private hospital in Fatehpur to receive critical care, including anti-venom injections. He recovers and returns home, only to be bitten by the snake once again, and the process follows.

Also Read | Byju’s Crisis: NCLT admits BCCI petition seeking insolvency proceedings

Dr Jawahar Lal, who attended Dwivedi, confirmed the severity of each bite, emphasising the crucial role of anti-venom in his treatment. Dr Lal also highlighted the life-threatening nature of these encounters.

Dwivedi was admitted to the same hospital, treated by the same doctor, and still alive after being bitten by the snake for the seventh time.

Also Read | Bought a ladder and...: What the shooter did before Trump assassination attempt

Interestingly, he is bitten by a snake only on Saturday. Before every snake bite, Dwivedi always gets a bad omen. Now, Dwivedi is in fear. Recalling a chilling dream, he said that his ninth encounter with the snake would be fatal.

Tauheed Ahmed Khan, a renowned snake catcher from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was surprised after listening to Dwivedi's plight, reported News18. Khan narrated his own harrowing encounter with a cobra and explained the challenges of treating multiple bites.

Also Read | Elon Musk claims X saw ‘all-time high’ of 417 billion user seconds on platform

Khan said snake venom poses a grave risk to victims. He said precise anti-venom treatment is required and is tailored to the specific type of snake. Explaining the dangers of repeated snake bites, Khan also discussed extensive medical intervention after a snake bite and the physiological toll. Vikas and his family have appealed to the authorities for financial support amid mounting medical costs, medical experts continue to monitor the situation closely.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 04:35 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsUP man gets bitten by same snake for 7th time in 40 days, gets dreams that he’ll die with 9th bite

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue