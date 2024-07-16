UP man gets bitten by same snake for 7th time in 40 days, gets dreams that he’ll die with 9th bite

In a bizarre incident, a 24-year-old from Soura village of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly bitten by a snake for the seventh time in just 40 days. The victim, Vikas Dwivedi, claimed that he encountered the same hooded snake on multiple occasions, even during his sleep. The incident has now become the talk of the town, and even the doctors at the local hospital are astounded.

According to the report, every time the snake bites Dwivedi, he is rushed to a private hospital in Fatehpur to receive critical care, including anti-venom injections. He recovers and returns home, only to be bitten by the snake once again, and the process follows.

Dr Jawahar Lal, who attended Dwivedi, confirmed the severity of each bite, emphasising the crucial role of anti-venom in his treatment. Dr Lal also highlighted the life-threatening nature of these encounters.

Dwivedi was admitted to the same hospital, treated by the same doctor, and still alive after being bitten by the snake for the seventh time.

Interestingly, he is bitten by a snake only on Saturday. Before every snake bite, Dwivedi always gets a bad omen. Now, Dwivedi is in fear. Recalling a chilling dream, he said that his ninth encounter with the snake would be fatal.

Tauheed Ahmed Khan, a renowned snake catcher from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was surprised after listening to Dwivedi's plight, reported News18. Khan narrated his own harrowing encounter with a cobra and explained the challenges of treating multiple bites.