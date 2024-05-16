UP man starts wearing helmet while driving his car to avoid traffic challan; here's why
Bahadur Singh Parihar, president of a truckers' union, received a ₹1,000 challan for driving his Audi without a helmet. He now wears a helmet while driving, even though the challan was issued for incorrect reasons.
Uttar Pradesh traffic police fined a man with ₹1,000 challan for reportedly driving his Audi car without a helmet. According to an NDTV news report, Jhansi resident Bahadur Singh Parihar received a challan issued against his car. After visiting the Parivahan website, he found that the fine was imposed because he was not wearing a helmet while driving his Audi.