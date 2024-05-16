Bahadur Singh Parihar, president of a truckers' union, received a ₹ 1,000 challan for driving his Audi without a helmet. He now wears a helmet while driving, even though the challan was issued for incorrect reasons.

Uttar Pradesh traffic police fined a man with ₹1,000 challan for reportedly driving his Audi car without a helmet. According to an NDTV news report, Jhansi resident Bahadur Singh Parihar received a challan issued against his car. After visiting the Parivahan website, he found that the fine was imposed because he was not wearing a helmet while driving his Audi.

Bahadur Singh Parihar is the president of a truckers' union, and he received an update about his challan on his phone. Ever since knowing the cause of his challan, Bahadur prefers to wear helmet even while driving his car, reported NDTV.

While the challan features a photo of a two-wheeler, the vehicle category mentioned in it is a ‘motor car’, as per the challan image shared by NDTV. Even though it is clear that the challan was issued for incorrect reasons, Bahadur Singh Parihar has to wait for the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to resolve the issue. After receiving the penalty, Singh raised the matter with police officials. However, the police said they could look into the matter after the general elections.

As the traffic police authority will address the issue after elections, Parihar is left with no option but to drive car wearing a helmet, NDTV quoted him as saying.

With no action taken on the wrong challan, Parihar has chosen to wear a helmet while driving his car to avoid fines. Driving his car while wearing a helmet has made Bahadur a centre of attraction on roads and other places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

