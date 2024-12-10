UP news: Horse flung into air by speeding car in Baghpat | Watch viral video

On the Delhi-Saharanpur highway, a speeding car hit a horse cart, killing the horse and injuring six people. The incident was captured on CCTV.

A speeding car rammed into a horse cart on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The horse was flung about 10 feet into the air due to the impact of the collision and was killed.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Tuesday. At least six people were injured, with two reported to be in critical condition.

The accident was captured on CCTV, which shows the car speeding in the left lane and colliding with the horsecart as it approached the highway from the left.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the footage, the horse can be seen being flung into the air upon collision and separating from the car. It was then violently thrown about 20 feet away, resulting in its instant death.

According to an NDTV report, the vehicle's bonnet and bumper were crushed, and the car skidded off the road before crashing into a truck several metres away.

Watch video here:

The Baghpat police took note of the incident and identified the car involved as a UP-registered car. In a video statement on X, Circle officer Harish Singh said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

“On the morning of December 9, the Kotwali Baghpat police station received information about the accident in Gauripur. On receiving the information, the police took immediate action and reached the spot. The injured were rushed to the district hospital", Singh said while mentioning that the horse was killed in the accident.

The circle officer said two people had been injured seriously and had been referred to Higher Center RR Hospital Delhi. "The condition of other persons is normal."

Further legal action is being taken, he added.