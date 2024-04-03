Man chases mother outside Bulandshahr temple, assaults her with stick: Watch horrifying video here
A man in Uttar Pradesh was seen chasing and beating his mother with a stick in a viral video. The incident took place in Bulandshahr city.
A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr city. A video of a man chasing his mother and beating her with a stick has gone viral on social media. The video recorded by a local person showed how the accused Durgesh Sharma chased his mother with a stick on the street.