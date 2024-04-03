Man chases mother outside Bulandshahr temple, assaults her with stick

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr city. A video of a man chasing his mother and beating her with a stick has gone viral on social media. The video recorded by a local person showed how the accused Durgesh Sharma chased his mother with a stick on the street. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At one point, she was seen tripping over the pavement at one point as well, but she avoids falling. The woman who Sharma was chasing to beat was his mother, NDTV has reported. In the video, you can also hear her scream as Sharma approaches towards her. She was also seen rushing from one house to another to save herself from her son.

According to a report by NDTV, Sharma was apprehended by residents and subsequently turned over to the police. Bulandshahr Police have also registered an FRI based on the video footage captured.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal to see seven-phase polls | Check voting schedule here In another news, during holi in Madhya Pradesh, four women were arrested for allegedly beating up, stripping and parading a 30-year-old woman over a dispute at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, news agency PTI reported.

In Uttar Pradesh, The Police said that a man accused in the National Health Mission (NHM) staff recruitment exam scam in Madhya Pradesh was arrested from Greater Noida for alleged involvement in the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam paper leak, PTI reported. "On the basis of an informer's tip-off, the main accused who leaked the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper, was arrested from Pari Chowk on Tuesday evening," a senior officer of the UP STF said as reported by PTI.

Also Read: Paper leak case: UP Police Recruitment Board Chairperson Renuka Mishra removed The UP constable exam was held in the month of February, however, after reports of widespread frauds in the UP Police constable recruitment examination, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced its cancellation and ordered a retest within six months.

(With inputs from PTI)

