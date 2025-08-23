UP police's ‘Romeo, Juliet’ post after couple seen romancing on bike goes viral | Video

In a unique approach to disseminate safety messages for traffic violators, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s X post titled "Romeo and Juliet tried a bike sequel in Noida" is gaining massive traction on social media. The video, reportedly from Noida, featured a couple flouting traffic norms by not wearing helmets and riding recklessly. The viral clip was shot from vehicles behind them. As seen in the video, there was medium traffic on the road, with the boy driving the bike and a girl sitting facing him, wrapping her legs around him.

Advertisement

The couple is believed to have recorded the act mimicking a romantic movie; however, the "climax" of their "love story" turned costly for them. A fine of over ₹53,000 was imposed on the couple.

Sharing the video on X, the UP Police captioned it: "This time the climax was a hefty challan, not a love song! Ride safe, follow rules, and let your love story live long."

The clip has drawn numerous reactions, with several users posting sarcastic comments while others praised the police for their actions.

"The question here is who will pay the fine! Romeo or Juliet, or their parents! They have two problems: one is paying the fine, and the other is that their relationship will be exposed if parents pay the fine. So be aware! Ride safe, follow rules, and protect your relationship," commented a user.

Advertisement

"The message of the Uttar Pradesh Police is in the interest of the people. Everyone should follow the rules. The police are here to help us and issue such messages for our benefit. Jai Hind," wrote another user.

Yamraj on Gurugram Roads Traffic police often launch campaigns to reduce traffic violations in different cities. Earlier in January, the Gurugram traffic police, with the help of social service groups, dressed as Yamraj and distributed pamphlets containing messages about road safety.

Advertisement