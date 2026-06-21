UP student who failed JEE Advanced by 2 marks becomes scientist at ISRO

Sanket Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, who narrowly missed qualifying for JEE Advanced in 2021, has now been appointed a Scientist/Engineer (SC Grade) at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

Sanket took a gap year and studied without coaching, relying on YouTube lectures and previous years' question papers. His efforts paid off in 2022 when he cleared both JEE Main and JEE Advanced, securing admission to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, to study Aerospace Engineering.

Sanket's path to ISRO was far from straightforward. After falling short of the JEE Advanced cut-off by just two marks, he faced a difficult decision. While many advised him against taking a gap year, he chose to continue pursuing his goal.

Instead of enrolling in a coaching institute, he relied on self-study, online lectures available on YouTube and practice through previous years' examination papers. His efforts paid off the following year when he successfully cleared both JEE Main and JEE Advanced, earning a place in the Aerospace Engineering programme at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chose an unconventional academic path During his studies at IIST, Sanket opted for vibrations and acoustics, a subject that few of his peers selected. While most students focused on areas such as propulsion and aerodynamics, he became the only member of his batch to specialise in the field.

His academic performance also opened international opportunities. He was selected by Japan-based Shinra Inc. for an advanced engineering research project and spent three months working on the assignment.

After securing a CGPA of 8.2, he was invited for an interview at ISRO, eventually paving the way to his dream goal.

Sanket will begin his career at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, a facility responsible for carrying out final tests on rocket systems before launch missions.

Reflecting on his achievement, the Modipuram resident said his family's encouragement played a crucial role in helping him overcome challenges and remain focused on his ambitions.

"The credit for my success goes to my family. They always supported me. When I took a one-year drop, people said many things, but my family stood by me. My brother gave me strong financial support," Sanket was quoted as saying by NDTV.

He also revealed that he kept his ISRO interview a secret from his parents, hoping to surprise them if he succeeded.

"I did not even tell my parents when I went for the interview. I thought I would surprise them if I got selected," he said.

Family celebrates dream come true Sanket's selection brought immense joy to his family. His mother Sunita Singh, father Gulshan Kumar and brother Harshit Kumar said they were proud of his accomplishment and encouraged other parents to place faith in their children.

"We are very happy. It was a dream for us, and our son has fulfiled it. Parents should trust their children and support them. They will write their own success stories," the family told NDTV.

School remembers a focused student Sanket completed his Class 12 education with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) from Dewan Public School in 2021. Former principal Aseem Dubey recalled him as a dedicated and disciplined pupil who was always clear about his aspirations.