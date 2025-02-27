UP: Woman driver flees after running over 5-year-old child in Ghaziabad; CCTV footage goes viral | Watch

A woman driver ran over a child who was playing in a society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and fled the scene, leaving the injured child behind. The incident took place on February 24 at around 4:30 pm in the SG Grand Society of Raj Nagar Extension, where the car struck a 5-and-a-half-year-old child.

The entire event was captured on the society's CCTV cameras, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The video footage shows a Honda City car entering the society and running over the child, who was playing inside the campus. The front wheel of the vehicle passed over the child's body.

Advertisement

Despite sustaining serious injuries, the child survived the incident.

The driver, identified as Sandhya, briefly stopped to check on the child but then fled the scene. Reports indicate that she was driving her husband Amit’s car at the time of the accident.

Following the incident, the child's father filed a complaint at the Nandgram police station. The child sustained serious injuries, including a fractured right thigh bone, along with multiple wounds on his right hand, left leg, and back, according to India Today.

The child is currently receiving treatment at Atlanta Hospital in Vasundhara. A case has been registered against the woman driver under Sections 281 and 125B of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement