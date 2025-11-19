Upasana Konidela: Ram Charan’s wife divides social media again over freezing eggs, ‘Do you give same advice to maids?’

Upasana Kamineni Konidela has sparked a heated online debate again. She has defended her opinion that women should consider freezing their eggs if they want to delay motherhood and focus on their careers.

Ram Charan’s wife posted a series of questions asking whether it is wrong for a woman to marry for love and wait for the right partner.

“Is it wrong for a woman to choose when she wants to have children based on her own circumstances?” Upasana asked.

“Is it wrong for a woman to set her goals and focus on her career rather than only thinking of marriage or having children early?” she posted.

Then, she explained her choices with clarity. Upasana Kamineni Konidela got married at 27 for companionship and later froze her eggs at 29 due to personal and health reasons. She welcomed her first child at 36 and is now expecting twins at 39.

“Throughout my journey, I have given equal importance to building my career and nurturing my marriage, because a happy, stable environment matters deeply when raising a family,” Upasana posted.

“For me, marriage and career are not competing priorities - they are equally meaningful parts of a fulfilled life. But I decide the timeline! That's not privilege, it's my right!!!” she added.

While sharing the post, she wrote, “I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank you for your respectful responses.

Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege - that u all have been talking about.”

Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s clarification comes after the outrage over her comments at IIT Hyderabad.

“The biggest insurance for women is to save your eggs because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids on your own terms when you are financially independent,” she said while hosting a session.

Mixed reaction on social media Social media users reacted to her defence. The reactions have been mixed.

“I, like many others, felt that the discussion surrounding the IIT Hyderabad session unfortunately became unhealthy and polarising…However, presenting them as general advice to Gen Z women raised genuine concerns,” wrote one of them.

“Glad to see someone openly addressing these topics without sugarcoating. Your choices, your timeline, that’s how it should be for everyone,” commented another.

Another wrote, “Women aren’t failing at life if they freeze their eggs at 29, build a career first, and have kids at 39.

We’re just refusing to let a biological clock bully us into choices we’ll resent later.”

One of them, however, questioned the affordability: “How many could afford to freeze their eggs, especially those households that can't even afford a four-wheeler?”

“Not everyone has the same financial stability or medical access. For many ordinary families, the healthiest and most practical age for pregnancy is still between 20 and 35,” echoed another user.

Another asked, “Do you give same advice to maids working in your house?”