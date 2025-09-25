UPI helps husband find wife's lost phone: ‘Was impossible, if I paid in cash’

A Reddit user named Nabeel Rauf documented how he recovered his wife's lost phone through UPI. Nowadays, instant online transactions have not only made life easier and reduced the need of hard cash but also emerged as a saviour in finding a woman's lost phone.

The caption to the viral post that received over 26,000 votes online states, “UPI helped my wife in getting her phone back.”

The Reddit user, who is website developer by profession, called the peculiar lost and found case “no less than a miracle.” Elaborating on the happening of the day his wife lost her phone, he stated, “ We went out shopping today on a battery rickshaw. And as I was paying the auto guy and leaving, somehow my wife dropped her phone on the rickshaw. We left not noticing it. The good part was, I paid the guy via UPI after scanning the QR.”

When the couple discovered that the phone was missing it was too late as the phone did not have a SIM card. So, it was impossible to make a call and locate it. Initially, they doubted that someone had stolen it and after introspection they “realized that she might have dropped the phone on the rickshaw.”

Describing how he failed to contact the auto driver through the payment details, he said, “I could only find the UPI ID and not his contact details. We finally came to terms with the fact that her phone is gone.” However, an SMS about Re 1 being credited to the UPI account from which payment was made to the auto driver sparked a ray of hope in the search for lost phone.

With the credit amount, "It was the same Auto Rickshaw guy who was trying to contact me. He even left a message, “plz call (his contact number)”, the Redditor added.

It was through this contact number provided by the auto driver that the man was able to find the lost phone. The Redditor further noted, "It was "UPI" that brought my wife's phone back or else there was no way he could have communicated with me, if I had paid him in cash and not UPI."

Social media reactions Inquisitive social media user asked, “Just curious what was the point of travelling with that phone if it didn't have any sim?”

Another user remarked, "That honest auto rickshaw driver is the hero of the story, even more than UPI. Yes, UPI did help. But he could have called anyone in the contact book of the phone, and found your identity and called you. In any case, great story, thanks for sharing."

A third comment read, “It's not the UPI bro, it's the driver's righteousness.”