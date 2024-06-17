UPSC aspirant in Gurugram denied entry for arriving late, parents break down; netizens react

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Prelims examination is considered the toughest in India. But what if a candidate is denied entry into the exam centre only because she is late?

This incident recently occurred in Gurugram, where a female candidate – Sakshi – was denied entry to appear for the exam after reaching the exam centre.

She posted a video her parents in tears and anger and it is gaining views on social media all across.

In the video, it can be heard where she could be seen consoling her father and saying, “Papa! paani piyo. Kyun aise kar rahe ho? Papa, hum agli baar de denge. Kuch aisi baat nahi hai (Papa, please have water and calm down. Why are you behaving like this? I will appear for the exam next year. It’s not a big deal)."

To which father replies, "Ek saal gaya baabu hamara (A year has been wasted)."

But the daughter says, “Koi baat nahi! Naa umar nikali jaa rahi (It’s not a big deal. I am still young).”

In all scene, her mother refused to leave the exam centre premises and was heard saying, “Naa jaungi (I won’t leave).”

Sakshi took to X and wrote, “Heartbreaking video. Condition of Parents who came along with their daughter for the UPSC Prelims exam today, as their daughter was not allowed for being late. Exam starts at 9: 30 am, and they were at the gate at 9 am but were not allowed in by the principal of S.D. Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Gurugram.”

Condition of Parents who came along with their daughter for the UPSC Prelims exam today, as their daughter was not allowed for being late. Exam starts at 9: 30 am, and they were at the gate at 9 am but were not allowed in by the principal of S.D. Adarsh… pic.twitter.com/2yZuZlSqMZ — Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) June 16, 2024

After the video was shared on social media, it garnered 3.1 million views.

Here's how netizens reacted: One commented, "Heart breaking to see her mother like this ...but the girl should have been more careful. Staffs are bound by strict protocol any lacunae here and there can jeopardize the whole process."

Another wrote, "May be they stuck while traveling, so they couldn't reach on time.

But rules are same for everyone. Question is are rules really followed everywhere for everyone?"

Someone commented, "Even I attended exam yesterday, they allowed me in after 9 AM too. But some colleges, it depends on type of principal present. He allowed candidates till 9:25 AM and closed the gate afterwards. He was kind 🙏"