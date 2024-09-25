Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is in the news because, as per multiple media reports, the actress has filed for a divorce from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. The couple got married in 2016.

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North seat for Congress and lost. Before the election, she declared her net worth in an election affidavit, which included the income, assets and liabilities of her and her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the financial year 2017-18, Urmila declared an income of over ₹2.85 crore, and her husband declared ₹5 lakh. Over the previous five years, her income consistently surpassed ₹1 crore annually while her husband’s income ranged from ₹4-8 lakh.

Urmila held approximately ₹2 lakh in cash and over ₹62 lakh in her Public Provident Fund (PPF) deposits. She also had savings accounts with a total balance of nearly ₹51 lakh spread across multiple banks, including HDFC, SBI, PMC and Saraswat Co-operative Bank. Her husband had about ₹15,000 in cash and deposits worth over ₹34,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Urmila’s investments in shares, bonds and mutual funds amounted to ₹34 crore. She also held insurance policies valued at ₹2 crore. Her husband had no investment listed under these categories.

According to the 2019 affidavit, Urmila owns several properties in Mumbai, including flats in Bandra. At that time, their total market value was around ₹23.5 crore. Her husband had a property worth ₹30 lakh.

The Rangeela actress owns three cars, including a Mercedes and an I20, with a combined value of over ₹73 lakh. Her husband owns a Tata Storme and a Royal Enfield, valued at ₹17 lakh. Urmila also owned gold and diamond jewellery worth around ₹50 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Urmila had no bank loans while her husband had around ₹18.94 lakh liabilities.

Urmila Matondkar Net Worth With over ₹62 lakh in PF and over ₹51 lakh in bank accounts, Urmila had more than ₹1.13 crore in cash and bank deposits. She invested more than ₹34 crore in shares, bonds, mutual funds and PMS.

The actress owned real estate properties worth over ₹23.5 crore and vehicles worth more than ₹73 lakh. Her jewellery was worth nearly ₹51 lakh and other assets ₹33 lakh. The total net worth of Urmila Matondkar in 2019 was around ₹60.5 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Urmila quit Congress and joined Shiv Sena in 2020. As per multiple media reports in September 2024, the actress has filed for a divorce from her husband. The couple got married in 2016.