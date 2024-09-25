Hello User
Urmila Matondkar Net Worth: Check investments, properties of the Bollywood actress and her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is in the news because, as per multiple media reports, the actress has filed for a divorce from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. The couple got married in 2016.

Urmila Matondkar Net Worth: Check investments while news of the Bollywood actress’ divorce with husband surfaces

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North seat for Congress and lost. Before the election, she declared her net worth in an election affidavit, which included the income, assets and liabilities of her and her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir.

For the financial year 2017-18, Urmila declared an income of over 2.85 crore, and her husband declared 5 lakh. Over the previous five years, her income consistently surpassed 1 crore annually while her husband’s income ranged from 4-8 lakh.

Urmila held approximately 2 lakh in cash and over 62 lakh in her Public Provident Fund (PPF) deposits. She also had savings accounts with a total balance of nearly 51 lakh spread across multiple banks, including HDFC, SBI, PMC and Saraswat Co-operative Bank. Her husband had about 15,000 in cash and deposits worth over 34,000.

Urmila’s investments in shares, bonds and mutual funds amounted to 34 crore. She also held insurance policies valued at 2 crore. Her husband had no investment listed under these categories.

According to the 2019 affidavit, Urmila owns several properties in Mumbai, including flats in Bandra. At that time, their total market value was around 23.5 crore. Her husband had a property worth 30 lakh.

The Rangeela actress owns three cars, including a Mercedes and an I20, with a combined value of over 73 lakh. Her husband owns a Tata Storme and a Royal Enfield, valued at 17 lakh. Urmila also owned gold and diamond jewellery worth around 50 lakh.

Urmila had no bank loans while her husband had around 18.94 lakh liabilities.

Urmila Matondkar Net Worth

With over 62 lakh in PF and over 51 lakh in bank accounts, Urmila had more than 1.13 crore in cash and bank deposits. She invested more than 34 crore in shares, bonds, mutual funds and PMS.

The actress owned real estate properties worth over 23.5 crore and vehicles worth more than 73 lakh. Her jewellery was worth nearly 51 lakh and other assets 33 lakh. The total net worth of Urmila Matondkar in 2019 was around 60.5 crore.

Urmila quit Congress and joined Shiv Sena in 2020. As per multiple media reports in September 2024, the actress has filed for a divorce from her husband. The couple got married in 2016.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
