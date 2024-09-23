Rhea Singha, a 19-year-old model from Gujarat, was crowned Miss Universe India 2024 in Jaipur. She will represent India at the global Miss Universe competition in Mexico.

The judging panel for Miss Universe India 2024, alongside Urvashi Rautela, featured Nikhil Anand, Vietnamese celebrity Nguyen Quynh, fashion photographer Rian Fernandes, and entrepreneur Rajeev Shrivastava.

In a viral video shared by Miss Universe India organization, Rhea Singha can be seen holding hands with another contender in the final moments before the announcement of the winner of the beauty pageant.

Upon announcement, Urvashi Rautela walked towards Rhea and hugged her before crowning her as Miss Universe India 2024.

Last year, Shweta Sharda was crowned Miss Universe India, after which she represented India at the international competition. Sharda managed to make her place in the top 20 contestants.

Who is Rhea Singha, set to represent India at Miss Universe 2024? Rhea Singha is a model and aspiring entrepreneur who also identifies herself as a fitness enthusiast. She is the Ambassador at Large of GLS University, reported Indian Express.

After winning the Miss Universe India 2024 title on Sunday, Singha told ANI, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

Apart from being active in modelling, Singha is also a TEDx speaker and a supermodel. She has also acted in several projects. Urvashi Rautela was one of the judges of the beauty pageant show and announced the final winner on Sunday.