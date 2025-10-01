US chores vs India chaos: NRI man’s witty take leaves internet divided

An Indian man living in the United States has gone viral with a humorous video comparing the grind of household chores abroad to the challenges of everyday life back home. Shared on Instagram under the handle ‘Factual Anil in Actual US’, the clip resonated widely with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), sparking debate online.

The video shows Anil juggling sweeping, mopping, washing dishes and doing laundry, all without domestic help. His caption read: “POV: You’re done with all the jhaadu–pocha, bartan–kapde… and still don’t wanna go back. Abroad chores = 100 reasons to complain, but India’s chaos = 1000 reasons to stay away.”

The reel also flashes a list of reasons why life in India can feel equally overwhelming: “pollution, bad infrastructure, workload, huge debt, unemployment, low income, high expenses and quality of life.” The video ends on a witty note: “So keep calm and do your kaam.”

Watch the video here:

The post has prompted mixed reactions. While some NRIs admitted they related instantly, others said they still missed the comfort of home despite its challenges.

A user wrote, “U r missing an important point..women’s safety and freedom.”

Another user commented, “I love this reality check so much! The umpteen reels about how we have house help here & quick delivery apps etc. had begun to irk me so much.”

“I miss my friends and family back in india... Life is definitely a lot chaotic in India but still It has its own charm,” the third user wrote.

"Totally get it u might have posted for fun, but in a funny way want to be proud of the good fresh food we eat on daily basis instead of frozen stuff or preserved stuff which most nri's do as they don't have the privilege of time, wide variety of tasty cuisines available all over India in restaurants, the travel aspect , convenience of domestic helps for cooking, cleaning, chores which provide employment too, happiness of being with loved ones all around, happiness of serving parents during old age, the best emergency medical access when the patient's pain is unbearable, fear of not getting thrown out from country, no stress of any colour card , e commerce sites which bring groceries, veggies, food in 15 mins, I feel we are blessed too like you guys who are having " quality “ life abroad,” the fourth wrote.

