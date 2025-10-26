Billionaire couple John and Laura Arnold give away 42% of their $2.9 B fortune to The Giving Pledge - Who are they?

Former hedge fund billionaire John Arnold and his wife Laura have donated over $2 billion, about 42% of their $2.9 billion net worth, to the Giving Pledge—a platform that encourages world’s richest people to give at least half their wealth during their lifetime or in their wills.

How is John Arnold recognised for his philanthropy? According to a report by Fortune, John Arnold has a Forbes philanthropy score of 5 out of 5, awarded to those who have given more than 20% of their wealth. “The Arnolds should be commended,” said Bella DeVaan, co-author of a report on the Giving Pledge, “They’ve boldly decided to give and study how philanthropy can actually move money out the door instead of sequestering wealth.”

What causes do the Arnolds support? Through their foundation, Arnold Ventures, launched in 2008, the Arnolds focus on research-driven philanthropy. Their work addresses health care, education, criminal justice, infrastructure, and other public policy issues. John Arnold has previously said that the couple does not plan to leave a legacy foundation after their deaths, emphasising giving in real time rather than preserving wealth for future generations.

How many billionaires follow the Giving Pledge? Despite hundreds of billionaires signing the pledge, few actually follow through. The 2025 report by the Institute for Policy Studies found that the Arnolds are the only participants technically in compliance since the pledge started in 2010. Among 22 deceased US signers, only eight had met their pledge before death.

Why is this significant? The Arnolds’ approach shows that philanthropy can be active, measurable, and impactful. “They’re among the most significant players in the Giving Pledge class when it comes to pushing real charity reform,” added Bella DeVaan.

Houston Billionaires Nancy and Rich Kinder pledged $10 billion to city causes Similarly, Houston billionaires Nancy and Rich Kinder pledged to donate most of their wealth—about $10 billion—to local causes, including parks, education, and the arts. The couple, Houston’s wealthiest residents with a combined net worth of $11.2 billion as of October 19, had committed 95% of their fortune when they joined The Giving Pledge in 2011, a campaign launched by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett in 2010.

What projects did they support? The Kinders confirmed their pledge during an interview with ABC13 Houston, following the groundbreaking of an $18.5 million expansion of Emancipation Park in Houston’s Third Ward. Their Kinder Foundation provided lead funding for the project, which included a new outdoor performance stage and a renovated cultural center. Over the years, the couple had funded numerous initiatives across Houston, including parks, libraries, and education projects, quietly shaping the city’s development.