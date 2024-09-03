Elon Musk criticises Mark Cuban’s poll on Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump, says ‘tenacity of his stupidity is…’

  • Mark Cuban asked followers on social media platform X to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as better role models for kids.

Livemint
Updated3 Sep 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Poll on Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump

Billionaire Mark Cuban recently put up a poll on social media platform X asking followers to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in terms of better role model for kids

Taking to X, Mark wrote, “Who's persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?”

Elon Musk too has responded to a post by Designer at Dogecoin who criticised Cuban for his post “There's nothing in the world more dangerous than an idiot who thinks he's a genius,” it read.

Responding to this, Elon Musk said, “The tenacity of his stupidity is a marvel to behold.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsElon Musk criticises Mark Cuban’s poll on Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump, says ‘tenacity of his stupidity is…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.000.00
      Chennai
      73,685.000.00
      Delhi
      73,541.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue