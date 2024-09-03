Billionaire Mark Cuban recently put up a poll on social media platform X asking followers to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in terms of better role model for kids
Taking to X, Mark wrote, “Who's persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?"
Elon Musk too has responded to a post by Designer at Dogecoin who criticised Cuban for his post “There's nothing in the world more dangerous than an idiot who thinks he's a genius," it read.
Responding to this, Elon Musk said, “The tenacity of his stupidity is a marvel to behold."
