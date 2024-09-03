Billionaire Mark Cuban recently put up a poll on social media platform X asking followers to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in terms of better role model for kids {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Mark wrote, “Who's persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?"

Elon Musk too has responded to a post by Designer at Dogecoin who criticised Cuban for his post “There's nothing in the world more dangerous than an idiot who thinks he's a genius," it read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}