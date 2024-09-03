Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Elon Musk criticises Mark Cuban's poll on Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump, says ‘tenacity of his stupidity is…’

Elon Musk criticises Mark Cuban's poll on Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump, says ‘tenacity of his stupidity is…’

Livemint

  • Mark Cuban asked followers on social media platform X to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as better role models for kids.

Poll on Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump

Billionaire Mark Cuban recently put up a poll on social media platform X asking followers to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in terms of better role model for kids

Taking to X, Mark wrote, “Who's persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?"

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Elon Musk too has responded to a post by Designer at Dogecoin who criticised Cuban for his post “There's nothing in the world more dangerous than an idiot who thinks he's a genius," it read.

Responding to this, Elon Musk said, “The tenacity of his stupidity is a marvel to behold."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.