'US healthcare is a scam': American woman says $1,000 medicine cost her just $25 from India

An American woman has triggered a social media debate after claiming that a prescription medication that would have cost her $1,000 in the United States ended up costing just $25 when sourced through an Indian manufacturer.

The woman, identified as Victoria, shared her experience in a viral Instagram video in which she criticised the US healthcare system and questioned why patients are often charged vastly different prices for the same medicine.

According to Victoria, her insurance provider refused to cover the medication, leaving her with a hefty out-of-pocket expense.

"$1,000 For Six Pills" Explaining her frustration, Victoria said she was initially told that the medication would cost $1,000 in the United States because her insurance company would not pay for it.

"This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25. Yep, just for six little pills, $1,000 out-of-pocket because my insurance wouldn't cover it," Victoria said in the clip.

Unwilling to pay such a high amount, she explored alternatives and eventually found a far cheaper option.

Doctor Suggested A Different Route Victoria said her doctor advised her to send the prescription to a Canadian pharmacy, which could obtain the medicine directly from an Indian manufacturer.

She admitted that she still expected to pay a few hundred dollars.

"So my doctor was like, send the script to Canadian Pharmacy. Did that, asked how much it would be, expecting maybe like $100 or $200, which I was ready to pay for," said Victoria.

The final price, however, came as a surprise.

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"They were like $25. $10 for the medication itself, $15 for the shipping. International shipping direct from the manufacturer in India to me."

The revelation left Victoria questioning the pricing structure behind prescription medicines in the US.

'We Are Being Completely Scammed' The viral video soon turned into a criticism of the American healthcare system.

"Our healthcare system in the U S is a joke. We are being completely scammed. What do you mean this was going to cost a thousand dollars? And I was able to pay $10 for the medication itself," she said.

Victoria also questioned where the additional costs associated with the medicine were going.

"What was I paying $1,000 for in the US? Who is that money going to? That is a hypothetical question. You all get my point."

Her comments resonated with many users who have long criticised the high cost of prescription medicines and healthcare services in the United States.

Internet Reacts As the clip gained traction online, social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, comparisons and personal experiences.

One user suggested that travelling to India would still be cheaper than purchasing the medication in the US.

"fly to india, enjoy a week of holiday in India, go to the pharmacy, buy whatever you want to buy, and come back to usa, and still then too. it will cost you less than 1000$," the user wrote.

Another commenter pointed to India's pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, saying:

“Cursing india but taking medicine from India.”

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Several users also shared similar experiences of sourcing medicines internationally due to high prices in America.

"Had to get my rifaximin from India, via Canada. It's insane. I have fairly decent state insurance, but it's still absolutely insane," one user commented.

Another claimed to have purchased medicines directly from India, writing:

"I have ordered medications directly from India, without a prescription."

One commenter highlighted the low retail cost of medicines in India, adding: