Invited to a dinner party in India, and eagerly waiting, thinking when would the food be served? Turns out, you are not alone. American influencer Kristen Fischer, who has been residing in New Delhi with her family for several years, recently shared one of the biggest cultural challenges she encountered in India—adjusting to India's approach to dinner parties.

The American influencer took to her Instagram account to explain that while in US, she was used to meals being served as soon as guests arrived.

"I'm used to being served food immediately when I visit someone's home for dinner. I'm always sitting there hungry, wondering when the food will come," said Kristen Fischer.

The influencer noted that in India, dinner party traditions are quite different.

"Here, guests typically socialise first, and the meal is served later in the evening, usually when it's time for everyone to leave," she said in the video.

'Still not served dinner…' Kristen Fischer highlighted that in India, the meal usually signals the end of the evening, while in the US, it typically marks the start of the night.

“I have been at friend’s homes multiple times and left after 11 pm and they still have not served dinner. They are asking why I am leaving so early, dinner hasn’t even been served yet. And I am thinking to myself, it is late and I need to go to bed," she said.

What netizens said Several netizens did not take the American influencer's comments very well.

" What rubbish !!!! We don't leave our guests hungry just like that," wrote one user, adding that Indians often indulge in preparing a range of dishes for dinner parties, and take utmost care of their guests.