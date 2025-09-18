US influencer gets $10,000 fine after taking selfie at Airbnb’s ‘invisible house’

A luxury Airbnb stay in California’s Joshua Tree turned into a nightmare for a US influencer after he was slapped with a $10,000 ( ₹8.7 lakh) fine for a selfie.

TikToker Sean Davis claimed he was billed the hefty amount by the owners of the “Invisible House,” a $2,400-per-night glass-walled property that has gone viral online and even appeared on Netflix’s World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. The futuristic retreat has hosted celebrities including Demi Lovato and Lizzo.

The selfie that sparked the dispute According to the New York Post, the controversy began when a friend’s girlfriend took a selfie inside the bathroom and posted it on Instagram. The property owners said this violated their strict “no commercial photography” policy, which prohibits posting promotional-style content without permission.

Davis said he was shocked by the charge. “We didn’t actually shoot any brand content in the house. We shot outside, but they had an issue with a selfie,” he told the outlet.

Guest complaints about the stay The influencer also criticised the high-priced rental, saying the serene appearance didn’t match the experience. He claimed the house was uncomfortable, with see-through walls at night and constant creaking noises “like a skyscraper.”

Airbnb’s Role Airbnb’s rules allow hosts to set specific conditions for guests, including restrictions on professional or commercial photography. The owners argued that posting a selfie to a public social media account amounted to promotional use. Davis, however, insisted the photo was a spontaneous, personal moment.