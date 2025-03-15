US influencer Sam Jones apologises, leaves Australia after baby wombat video backlash

Social media influencer from the United States, Sam Jones, had to leave Australia after her video of picking up a baby wombat and taking it away from its mother went viral on social media platforms, receiving backlash from the users.

Who is Sam Jones? Sam Jones is an American content creator with more than 95,000 followers on the social media platform Instagram.

In an official statement released on her profile, Jones said, “I have done a great deal of reflection on this situation and have realised that I did not handle this situation as best as I should have.”

Advertisement

She also apologised after realising her mistake to her followers and people on the internet and said that she was “truly sorry” for the distress she caused.

“My only intent was to prevent these amazing animals from being hit and making sure the joey wasn't in need of immediate care,” according to the official statement.

According to a BBC report, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also challenged her to do the same thing with a baby crocodile.

“Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there,” said Albanese according to the news portal's report.

Why did the video go viral? According to the deleted video reshared by a social media user named Collin Rugg on platform X, Sam Jones is seen picking up a baby wombat and running away from the mother wombat towards her car. The person shooting the video also laughed at the sight of Jones carrying the baby wombat.

Advertisement

“I caught a baby wombat,” said Sam Jones in the deleted video. She is also seen to be acknowledging that the mother wombat was angry with her for picking up her baby.

Also Read | Viral video: Shocking clip shows kid playing with aggressive snake

Netizens React People on the social media platforms were divided on their take on the issue as some people supported that the backlash she was getting was justified, while others were saying that what she did was wrong, but the social media outrage was not appropriate.

Advertisement

“Its completely wrong what she did but doesn’t deserve this level of backlash. I think a little consideration should be given,” said a social media user named Abdulla Muhammed Aslam.

Many, like the social media user named gorgeous_m23, said, “Influencers, don't do such stupid acts just for you to have content! USE your platform properly!!!”

The majority of people on the social media platforms slammed her for picking up the baby and taking it away from the mother, and recording a video about it for views.