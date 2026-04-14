‘More serious than US-Iran war’: Bangalore police settle custody battle involving 4 kittens; social media reacts

A neighbourhood dispute in Bangalore has captured the internet's attention. The Bengaluru City Police was called in to mediate a paternity case, involving a cat.

The incident, reported in the Seshadripuram Police Station, started when a resident's male pet cat allegedly mated with a neighbour's female cat. The female cat subsequently gave birth to four kittens. And, that was when things got complicated.

According to The Hindu, the mother cat's owners took the newborn kittens directly to their neighbour's house. He demanded that the neighbour take full responsibility for raising them.

His reasoning was simple: since the neighbour owned the father, the neighbour should own the problem. The neighbour disagreed, loudly.

What followed, according to Deccan Herald, was a heated exchange that quickly escalated into both families hurling abuses at each other. The situation then took a dramatic turn when the agitated owner of the female cat allegedly picked up one of the newborn kittens and threw it near the neighbour's house.

That move, predictably, did not calm things down. The kittens were left distressed amid the chaos as the argument drew a growing crowd of onlookers from the locality.

According to the publication, the owner of the male cat eventually called the police. A patrolling team from the Seshadripuram Police Station arrived at the scene and started counselling both parties.

The officers, to their credit, approached the situation with admirable practicality. As reported by The Hindu, after hearing both sides, they devised a solution that neatly resolved the responsibility issue.

They decided that the kittens would go to neither family. Instead, they were handed over to a neutral third party. That ensured that no one was burdened with the litter. Calm was restored to the neighbourhood.

Both families agreed. The kittens were moved to their new home. The dispute was closed.

Details of the case were also shared on X by journalist Yasir Mushtaq. After that, the story spread rapidly online.

No formal complaint has been lodged so far. Police cautioned both sides against turning minor issues into public confrontations. They advised them to maintain peace in the neighbourhood.

Social media reaction Social media reacted to the Bengaluru incident. Many of them resorted to funny responses.

“The Indian police will do everything besides their own job,” commented one of them.

“I am Desi Saul Goodman. I represent the entire community of paws. On behalf of the paws community, it's our statement: Humans are the worst creatures on earth,” quipped another user.

Another user joked, “Did the officials check with the female cat about consent? If yes, what was the reply? Meow or neow?”