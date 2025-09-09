US man’s ‘dream trip’ to India ruined after visa rejection he links to ‘Pakistani passport stamp’

An American traveller has shared his disappointment after being denied an Indian tourist visa not once but twice. Eli Snyder, a travel content creator who is attempting to visit every country in the world, revealed that his ambitious plan hit a setback when India rejected his e-visa application.

What Did Snyder Say About the Rejection? On Instagram, Snyder said he was “absolutely devastated” by the decision. He described India as his “dream destination” and explained that he had planned a three-week trip.

“An absolute dream destination for me, I’ve wanted to go to India for a verryyy long time and had a three week trip planned that I had been looking forward to all year [sic],” he wrote.

Aren’t US Citizens Eligible for e-visas? US citizens are normally eligible for an Indian e-visa. Snyder said he assumed the process would be simple, but was surprised when his application was rejected twice.

“US citizens are eligible for an eVisa which I figured would be no big deal for me, until I was rejected, then rejected a second time [sic],” he shared.

Could a Pakistan Stamp Be the Reason? Snyder suggested that a past visit to Pakistan might have led to his rejection. He also claimed that such refusals are increasingly common for travellers whose passports bear a Pakistan stamp.

“Rejections like mine seem to be an increasingly common occurrence for eVisa-eligible applicants, who all seem to share one thing in common: a Pakistani passport stamp,” he wrote.

How Does He Feel About India? Despite the setback, Snyder expressed his admiration for Indian culture and cuisine.

“I’m genuinely devastated, as I love Indian culture and people, but mostly their food. I crave Indian food when I’m happy, sad, hot, cold, healthy, hungover, morning, night, all hours of every day,” he added.

What About Passport Privilege? US citizens hold one of the world’s strongest passports, offering visa-free entry to 111 countries and a visa on arrival in 49 more, according to Passport Index.

Snyder acknowledged this in his post: “In my case, the good being a valuable reminder of the passport privileges I enjoy, as many people go through significantly more work and headache just to visit the countries I visit without needing to do any work at all.”

